Government must negotiate a replacement for the R$5.6 billion in committee amendments vetoed to avoid defeat in the plenary

The National Congress must override the president’s veto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the R$ 5.6 billion in committee amendments (those that are not mandatory and directed by the permanent committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate) in the Budget for 2024, sanctioned this Monday (22.Jan.2024).

The 2024 Budget rapporteur, Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP), told the Power360 that the government participated in the meetings at the CMO (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), agreed and voted for the text. “We will work to overturn [o veto]“he stated.

When it sent the project to Congress, the government estimated commission amendments at R$ 11.3 billion. During discussions, they were elevated to R$ 16.7 billion. With the veto, they return to around R$11 billion.

As 2024 is an election year, deputies and senators made arrangements to increase the value of the transfer of amendments, which made the budget set a record value for the annual release of parliamentary amendments: around R$53 billion.

The government will have the challenge of working to maintain the veto. Party leaders will work for its overthrow if no compensation is presented from the Executive. The amendments are a way for congressmen to help political allies in municipalities and thus be able to expand their influence.

At Palácio do Planalto, the Budget rapporteur said that the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, committed to presenting a replacement of this amount. According to the congressman, it has not yet been presented how this would be done.

The government leader in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), said that the veto was because there was lower inflation in 2023, which will lead to lower revenue and consequently cuts to some points in the Budget.