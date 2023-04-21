LONDON (Reuters) – Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Friday that Congress may make changes to the fiscal framework proposal sent by the Executive this week, but that the essence of the project will be maintained and this will not delay the procedure.

“We have improvements that can be made, but I believe that the government will be able to maintain the essence of the project”, said the senator during a question and answer session during the conference organized by the Lide group in London.

Pacheco did not want to anticipate what these changes might be so as to “not create expectations”, but guaranteed that even with changes, the project will be approved quickly.

“I believe it will be approved very quickly, even with some changes. We are optimistic about the project and I believe that the financial market and the productive sector have the same vision”, he said.

The Executive sent the message with the proposal to Congress on Tuesday. On Thursday, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) to be the rapporteur. Lira’s estimate is to have the project approved in the House by mid-May, when it then goes to the Senate.

(Reporting by Libby George and Jorgelina do Rosário in London);