Government agreed a date with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco; congressmen must also vote on pending projects

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), stated on Tuesday night (September 26, 2023) that he had agreed with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the date of October 10th for a session to be held in Congress to vote on pending presidential vetoes and PLNs (Congressional bills). PLNs are analyzed together by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. According to Randolfe, there are presidential vetoes prior to the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to be analyzed. However, the government’s intention regarding its own vetoes is that they be maintained. The congressman’s statement was given to journalists after the senator’s meeting with Pacheco and the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha. The meeting, which lasted around 2 hours, served to discuss the government’s priority agendas in Congress.