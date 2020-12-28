Bhopal: In protest against the three new agricultural laws of the Center, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party today staged a symbolic silence in front of the Gandhi statue located in the state assembly premises. During the silence, Congress MLAs took tractor toys in their hands. During this, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was also present.

Sharing this video, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan is like Tanz. He tweeted, “This Whatsapp is also a wonderful ‘toy’! Is not it? Come on, good night! ”

This WhatsApp is also a wonderful ‘toy’! Is not it? Well then, good night! pic.twitter.com/fn36LbAxQ9 – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 28, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “In support of the new three agricultural laws of the Central Government and the farmers’ movement, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party on Monday led a symbolic silence in front of the Gandhi statue located in the Assembly premises under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath. ”

He said that before the dharna, Kamal Nath wreathed him in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. Saluja told that the Congress movement will continue continuously in support of farmers. Congress is with them in every struggle of farmers.

Explain that the district administration has completely banned the movement of heavy vehicles including tractor-trolleys and trucks within a radius of five kilometers from the assembly premises.

Due to this, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party members protested in three tractors on Monday in protest against the three new agricultural laws and the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and reached the assembly session. After this, Congress leaders demonstrated with toys of Tactor.

