The Congress party released its manifesto for the upcoming by-election for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and other party leaders were present here.

Kamalanath said that – We had made a promissory note on the 2018 election in which 974 promises were given. The Congress government was 15 months and two and a half months went into the code of conduct and one month into the bargain. We completed 574 promises during this period. We don’t have to apologize, our biggest witness is the general public. We waived the farmer loan, gave electricity 100 rupees. Shivraj Singh was brought home by the public after 15 years, he only bargained. Apart from false declarations, Shivraj Singh did nothing. The people of Madhya Pradesh will not come under the clutches of Shivraj ji, in this by-election will be slapped.

Kamal Nath said that this time our manifesto has 52 things – Gowardhan Seva Yojana, pension to those who died from Corona, completion of farmer loan waiver, and no interest loan has been added to it. Shivraj destroyed the future of Madhya Pradesh. He said- I am confident that the people will consider it in the coming days so that the future of Madhya Pradesh is better. Kamal Nath said that in the last seven months, Shivraj has not been able to say anything other than bargaining, breaking of coconuts, false declarations, foundation stones. Whenever an election comes, sometimes Pakistan, sometimes China, comes to the fore so that the public’s attention is diverted.