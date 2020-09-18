Highlights: There is a lot of anger among the state officials due to the act of Congress leader in Chhindwara

People of the Gazetted Officers Association went on indefinite strike

Police arrested Congress leader Bunty Patel under Rasuka and sent him to jail

Bunty Patel had granddaughter during the protest at SDM’s mouth

Gazetted officers in MP have gone on indefinite strike. Authorities are angry with Chhindwara incident. During the protest in Chhindwara, the Congress leader put a soot vessel on the face of the SDM. There is a lot of resentment among the officials after this incident. At the same time, the state government has imposed rashuka on Youth Congress leader Bunty Patel. He has also been arrested and sent to jail.

Seeing the anger of the gazetted officers, Congress leader Bunty Patel has been booked under IPC section 307 under 11 sections, including National Security Act Rasuka. Bunty has been arrested and sent to jail. Simultaneously the search for 20 other accused is on. Actually, Collector Saurabh Suman has taken this action on Bunty considering the 5 criminal cases filed in 2008 to 2020 as the basis. The Collector wrote that Bunty Patel has come to the test of sadism by being anti-conspiratorial. Therefore, this action has been taken against him.

Gazetted officer united

At the same time, the Gazetted Officers Association has united with the SDM regarding the misconduct. On Saturday, the officer employees together with all the unions submitted a memorandum to the collector and requested to take the strongest action. Authorities have demanded stern action against those Congress leaders who have publicly insulted the soaked vessel in the face of the SDM.

Strangled

Zilla Panchayat CEO Gajendra Singh Nagesh condemned the entire development in this case. At the same time, Chourei SDM CP Patley alleges that his throat has also been strangled before soaking, due to which he is badly hurt.

At the same time, more than four hundred officers of the State Administrative Service have gone on indefinite strike since Saturday. Tehsildar Patwari and RI have also been on strike since Saturday along with State Administrative Service officers. Significantly, in Chhindwara, the Sangh has stopped work on the matter of soaking the SDM’s mouth. All this will not be government work except the services of Kovid-19. The State Administrative Services Association has demanded that the government provide 3-1 guard facility to the officers. Officers with magistrate power should be provided with light facility.