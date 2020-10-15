Highlights: Congress leader Udit Raj once again making headlines for making controversial statements

Udit Raj raised questions on the use of government money in organizing the Kumbh Mela

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra spoke strongly on Congress leader’s statement

new Delhi

Congress leader Udit Raj is again in the news for making controversial statements. Udit Raj has now questioned the use of government money in organizing the Kumbh Mela. Along with this, he tweeted on Thursday comparing the Madrasa and Kumbh and said that the Assam government has decided not to run the madrasa from the government fund, similarly the UP government should not spend Rs 4200 crore on organizing the Kumbh Mela. However, as the controversy escalated, Udit Raj deleted the tweet. On the other hand, this statement of the Congress leader has been strongly attacked by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. He wrote ‘Friends this is the truth of Gandhi family ..’

Earlier, Congress leader Udit Raj said in a tweet in the morning that government funds should not be used in any religious program. this is wrong.’ However, after the controversy escalated, Uditraj deleted the tweet. He clarified in a conversation with a news channel, “The state has no religion. Everyone should be treated equal. No one should be discriminated against. In this context, I gave an example of the expense of the Kumbh Mela.

Sambit Patra said – this is the truth of Gandhi family

In response to Udit Raj’s controversial tweet, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Friends, this is the truth of the Gandhi family.” Earlier, giving an affidavit, the Supreme Court said that ‘Lord Shri Ram is a mere fantasy … He has no existence’ and now Priyanka Vadra ji says that Kumbh Mela should also be closed! That is why the world says that Rahul and Priyanka are ‘facilitators, Hindus’.

Kumbh is organized on a global scale

In response to Udit Raj’s tweet questioning UP government’s expenditure on Kumbh Mela, UP government minister Brijesh Pathak said that Kumbh is now a global level event, it is not limited to Uttar Pradesh government alone. No one should comment on an event that involves millions of people from all over the world.

‘Some people don’t have ideas and desires for development’

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Udit Raj’s comment on Kumbh Mela that some people do not have ideas and wishes for development. When crores of people come to an event. In such a situation, the government provides them better facilities. Such events provide opportunities for infrastructure development.