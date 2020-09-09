Highlights: Kangana got Sanjay Nirupam’s support

Sanjay Nirupam calls BMC’s action riddled with vengeance

Shiv Sena demolition should not start in an office affair – Nirupam

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also opposed

Mumbai

There is opposition to running bulldozers at the office of Kangana Ranaut. Even the allied parties in the Shiv Sena government are opposing it. After NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, now Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam (Sanjay nirupam) has also termed this action of BMC as vengeance.

Sanjay Nirupam tweeted, ‘Kangana’s office was illegal or how to demolish her? Because the High Court considered the action to be wrong and stayed immediately. He termed this action as vengeance. Politics is very young. Somehow the demolition of Shiv Sena should not start in an office affair.

Pawar also opposed

Earlier, Sharad Pawar reacted sharply after a bulldozer turned up at Kangana’s Mumbai office, calling it a “very unnecessary action”. NCP Chief Pawar had said that everyone knows that Mumbai Police works for security. You should not give publicity to these people. At the same time, the Uddhav Thackeray government on social media also had to be subjected to criticisms about it.

Shiv Sena occupies BMC

Explain that Shiv Sena is in possession of BMC. Apart from this, the party is also in power in the state. Recently, the verbal war between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Kangana Ranaut took a political form. Kangana said that Mumbai is unsafe, saying that on the recommendation of the Himachal Pradesh government, the Central Government gave her Y-class security.

