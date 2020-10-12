Highlights: Shivraj’s reply to the disputed statement of Congress leader

Amid the campaigning for by-elections in MP, the chain of allegations and counter-allegations is also intensifying. Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar called the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan hungry and naked, and now the CM has given his answer. CM tweeted on Monday morning that I am from a bare-hungry family, so I understand his pain.

Dinesh Gurjar while addressing an election meeting in Ashoknagar had said that former CM Kamal Nath is the country’s second-ranked industrialist, not a bare-hungry family like Shivraj. Gurjar further said that Shivraj once used to have barely 5 acres of land, but today he owns thousands of acres of land which he has accumulated by drinking the blood of farmers. Gurjar also said that whenever a terrorist attack occurs, Congress leaders are killed. BJP or RSS leaders are never killed in terrorist or Naxalite attacks.

In his reply, Shivraj has said that he belongs to a hungry-naked family, hence teaching poor sons and daughters to be uncles. The poor give parents of their daughters. CM wrote that I am poor, that is why I understand the pain of every poor … I understand the state.