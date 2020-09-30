Ranchi: Senior Congress leader RPN Singh said on Tuesday that there is no provision for minimum support price in the agricultural laws brought by the Center. Jharkhand in-charge of Congress RPN Singh admitted that the party had promised to remove the Act from the country in its manifesto in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in clause seven related to farmers, but had a different context.

RPN Singh alleged that the Central Government will end the system of minimum support price (MSP) given to the farmers for their crops, as it has no legal basis. Therefore, the Congress wants to include the minimum support price point in the recently passed new agricultural legislation in Parliament.

With this, he raised the question, “When the minimum support price is removed, what will be the meaning of the mandis?” Asked whether the Central Government has announced the minimum support price of wheat, paddy etc. only last week. , Why do they fear this system will be closed, Singh said, “There is no legal basis to keep the minimum support price system in force”.

