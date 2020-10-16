new Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s report has come corona positive. He has quarantined himself home. In his tweet, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote, “My Covid-19 report has come positive. I am in the home quarantine, those who came in contact with me in the last few days, please follow the protocol. “
Let me tell you that before this, some other Congress leaders including senior Congress leaders Moti Lal Bora, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tarun Gogoi and RPN Singh have been infected.
I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol.
– Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 16, 2020
.
Leave a Reply