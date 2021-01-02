new Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sardar Buta Singh died this morning. 86-year-old Buta Singh was suffering from illness for a long time. Born in Mustafapur village of Jalandhar, Punjab, Buta Singh was an 8-time Lok Sabha MP. He was identified as a prominent Dalit leader of Punjab. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He was the Union Home Minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989. Earlier, he took over as the Minister of Agriculture from 1984 to 1986 in Rajiv Gandhi’s government. Apart from this, Buta Singh was also the Governor of Bihar from 2004 to 2006. He took over as the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes during the Manmohan Singh government from 2007 to 2010.

Former Union Minister, former MP from Rajasthan and Congress leader Buta Singh passes away. – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

PM Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi have mourned the death of Buta Singh. The Prime Minister said, ‘Mr. Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and an effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as the Dalits. I am saddened by his demise. My condolences to his family and supporters.

At the same time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote in his tweet, ‘Since the death of Sardar Buta Singh Ji, the country has lost a true public servant and a loyal leader. He devoted his entire life for the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered. My condolences to his family members during this difficult time.

read this also-

Dry run of Corona vaccine started across the country, Health Minister inspected Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital

Light rain in Delhi-NCR amidst severe cold, heavy rain predicted from 3rd to 5th January