Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that the Shiv Sena is not part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the alliance between the two parties is limited to Maharashtra. Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had talked about the expansion of the Congress-led UPA.

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Chavan told reporters that in such a situation, the Shiv Sena should not comment on the leadership of the UPA. The state’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is headed by the Shiv Sena, which also includes the Congress and NCP.

Chavan said, ‘Shiv Sena is yet to be a part of UPA. Our alliance with the Army in Maharashtra is based on the Common Minimum Program and is limited to Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut had said that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has the support of all parties including UPA president Sonia Gandhi, to which Chavan said that Uddhav Thackeray-led party should not comment about UPA leadership.

Ashok Chavan said, ‘Sharad Pawar himself has dismissed those speculations that he will be the next president of UPA. UPA allies are confident in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. In such a situation, there is no need to discuss this subject.

Significantly, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday called for increasing the scope of the UPA and said that the opposition should unite against the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the Center and give a ‘strong alternative’ against the central government. He had said, “All opposition parties should come together against the dictatorial attitude of the central government.” Weak opposition is bad for democracy.

