Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been found infected with the corona virus. Their investigation report has come positive. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Azad has given this information on Twitter. He tweeted that his Corona report came back positive. I am in home quarantine, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please follow the Kovid-19 protocol.

Let us tell that Ghulam Nabi Azad is among the 20 star campaigners of the party in the Bihar assembly elections. In the Rajya Sabha, Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma expressed concern over Azad getting corona infected and wished him well soon. Before Azad, many senior Congress leaders have been hit by Kovid.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol. – Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 16, 2020

Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, PL Punia, Tarun Gogoi, RPN Singh and some other party leaders have been infected with the Corona virus in the last few months. Not only this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and many other leaders of the ruling and opposition were also infected with this virus.