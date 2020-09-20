new Delhi: All the three agricultural bills passed by the Lok Sabha were introduced in the Rajya Sabha today by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. During this time there was a lot of uproar in the house. The entire opposition appeared united with the Congress on the issues of farmers. The Congress made many allegations like ignoring the farmers and helping the corporate world. During this, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel responded by comparing these bills with the Congress manifesto.

Ahmed Patel said in the Rajya Sabha, “Although these people (BJP) know little in reading and writing, for the first time, day and night in the manifesto, they extracted something from it and tried to compare it with their ordinance.” “They said,” Our manifesto is a horse, but they are trying to compare it with the donkey. “

Msp Why is the government running away from giving legal responsibility to– Congress

At the same time, the Congress accused the Modi government of running away from giving legal responsibility to the minimum support price. Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the Modi government will pass ‘three black bills’ from Rajya Sabha through whip.

Surjewala said, “But the answer to this question is no, how will 15.5 crore farmers get MSP?” Who will take the responsibility of the MSP after the mandi? “He said,” Why is the government running away from giving legal responsibility to the MSP. Who will take the responsibility of MSP outside Mandi.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that MSP-based procurement of agricultural crops will continue from farmers and it has no relation with these bills which have tried to give farmers freedom to sell their produce. Let us know that these bills are being strongly opposed from inside the farmers’ organization and the ruling coalition as well.

