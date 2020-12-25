Amid the ongoing farmer movement in the country, PM Modi on Friday transferred 18000 thousand crores directly to the accounts of 9 crore farmers across the country under the Kisan Nidhi Scheme. On this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has claimed that even though the government is talking about direct money to farmers, the reality is that middlemen are still present and farmers are not getting full money. He also said that there is not enough power in PM Modi to directly face the agitating farmers.

Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha and the President of the Bengal Congress, said, ‘Modi ji does not have enough power to talk to farmers face to face. He talks of transferring 18000 crore rupees directly to the accounts of farmers, but I want to say that middlemen are still present and the entire money given by the government is still not reaching the farmer.

Modi Ji doesn’t have the courage to talk face to face with the protesting farmers. Govt talks about Rs 18,000 cr being directly transferred to bank accounts of farmers. But, I want to say that middlemen still exist & the entire amount doesnt reach farmers: AR Chowdhury, Congress pic.twitter.com/d0SjCW5D87 – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

He said, ‘There are still thousands of farmers who do not get money directly. Money from your account goes in their name but goes to the middlemen. You go and see, thousands of farmers were given notice that they got money transferred by mistake, which they should return.

On the question of non-implementation of Kisan Nidhi scheme in Bengal, he said that many schemes are already running for the farmers in the state. What Modi ji has done is nothing new. Many states are providing assistance to farmers. Modi ji, distributing 18 thousand crore rupees from the government fund, says that this is his government’s compassion on the farmers.