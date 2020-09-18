A statement by Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Friday in the Lok Sabha during the session of Parliament became the cause of controversy. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary made a controversial comment on Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the discussion on PM Cares Fund. The BJP and its supporters in the Lok Sabha created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha over this remark. The matter increased so much that the Lok Sabha speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House till 5 pm.On Friday, Anurag Thakur stood in the House to make a statement on the PM Cares Fund. During this, he spoke some things to sarcasm on Gandhi family. Anurag Thakur threatened to mention those names in the Lok Sabha and said that he could mention the names which had benefited through PM National Relief Fund.

In the speech in Anurag, he further said that the people of the opposition are speaking against the PM Cares Fund just for protest. In the same way, they continued to call EVM, GST and Triple Divorce Law and all things wrong and lost many elections. During the discussion, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary made a controversial comment on Anurag Thakur while taunting him. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that Nirmala ji was right. Shorty of Himachal came and messed up. Wherever he is, he messed up about Nehru. BJP members created a lot of uproar over this too.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha speaker tried to convince the members, while TMC and Congress also accused them of favoritism. Later the house was adjourned for half an hour and then till 5 pm.