Government deputies and senators talk about forming a group against inequalities for agendas of social movements

Members of Congress launched this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) the Parliamentary Front to Combat Inequalities. The idea, according to deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), is to form a bench to defend the agendas of social movements.

The group has senators and deputies from different parties and from 25 states and the Federal District –the exception is Mato Grosso. At least 190 deputies and 20 senators, including names from PT, Psol, Republicans, Patriota, União Brasil, PP, PL, PC do B, PDT, Podemos, PSB and PSD are part of the front.

In the Senate, the group will be coordinated by the leader of the Government in the House, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA). In the Chamber, by Deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP)

The launch of the Front in Congress was attended by politicians aligned with the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), such as:

Among the points of attention for the group will be measures to combat hunger and increase the income of the poorest population. An objective announced at the launch is to present a bill so that the verification of the reduction of inequalities is among the prerequisites of public policies.

The creation of the Front was an initiative of the National Pact to Combat Inequalities. The social movement brings together organizations, trade union centrals and class entities.

Anielle stated that the Pact and the Front are in harmony with the objectives of the Ministry of Racial Equality. The minister also defended that the actions need to be a public policy incorporated into the country’s management model.

”The National Pact to Combat Inequalities is, above all, a pact for dignity and respect”, said Aniel.

Another measure of the group is the Brazilian Observatory to Combat Inequalities. A report will be released annually with 42 indicators on 9 topics.

The report “A portrait of inequalities in Brazil today” will be presented during the event at Palácio do Planalto on the afternoon of this Wednesday (30.Aug). Here’s the full (1.5 MB).

The report demonstrates that inequality in Brazil has dimensions of income and access to health, education, security, housing and basic sanitation services, among others.