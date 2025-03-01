The month of March has begun without the thousands of freelancers that are quoting in their respective mutualities knowing or when the Congress will process the norm that must clarify the catwalk to Social Security, nor how that alternative will definitely be to the … pension plans of their own mutualities. February was called to be the time when the Labor Commission took into consideration the bill presented by the PSOE At the end of 2024 to unbrid out an issue that has these professionals in suspense (fundamentally 60,000 lawyers, but also doctors or architects). They doubt between staying in the mutual or passing to the public regime of freelancers (reta).

For now, the bill is parked without the own Commission knows when the issue will deal. It would be the previous, and necessary step, to give the starting gun to a rule that must later go through the plenary, go to the Senate and return to Congress to be validated. A process of several months ahead in which mutualists will continue with doubt.

The text included Some changes With respect to the initial social security approach, which was already rejected in the Justice Commission when trying to include it in another rule to accelerate it. Among other modifications, it was established that they could request the change to the challenge the mutualists who were found active as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the equation of change of the accumulated funds in mutuality for months of contribution in the recalation has been improved. While the first text set a corrective coefficient of 0.77, the last proposal opens a fork from a minimum of 0.68 to a maximum of 0.87.

Uncertainty of affected

However, other restrictions are maintained that feed the rejection of mutualist associations: they cannot access the mutualist challenges High before 2013; who Do not have 15 years quoted in some social security regime; and the obligation not to have the status of a pensioner in charge of any public regime or mutuality.

Waiting to verify how the proposal is modified in Congress, The affected associations have already rejected the text, pointing to its insufficiency and insisting that the catwalk to the recapture for alternative mutualists is articulated without any temporary restriction. They have even shown it in several concentrations.

The change of social contributions for the self -employed who started at the beginning of 2023 – with quotas proportional to their real yields – turned on the spark of this conflict when the mutualists of the differences with the challenges were noticed and demanding a catwalk of the private firm to the public plan.