The Congress is constantly trying to surround the Narendra Modi government at the Center on agricultural laws. For this, along with the refusal to implement it in Congress-ruled states, protests are also continuing. The Congress party is now resorting to the arguments of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to surround the Modi government on all three laws.

The states in which the Congress is in government have asked the governments to find a legislative alternative against this bill. Earlier, voting was demanded in Rajya Sabha. On both these occasions, the party has resorted to the arguments of Arun Jaitley.

On September 23, a day before the monsoon session ended, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad resorted to Jaitley’s remarks to attack the division. Azad said, “I want to quote what Arun Jaitley said in 2016. He said that it becomes illegitimate if the government refuses to split the vote.” They called it illegitimate.

He was referring to the government’s petition in the Supreme Court against the Uttarakhand High Court order. Azad reminded the House that even there, the main issue was refused by the House despite opposition demands.

Jaitley’s close friend and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu was on the chair. He quickly reminded Azad that Jaitley had also spoken of the atrocities of the minority when opposition parties routinely halted government functioning in the Upper House. He said that Arun Jaitley is no more. He also said that this is atrocities on the minority.

On Monday, when the Congress presented its stand against the agriculture bill and demanded legal action, it again resorted to Jaitley’s argument.

The Congress has asked the states what Jaitley had said in the context of the disputed Land Acquisition Act, what efforts the NDA government made to make it more farmer-friendly as well as beneficial to the industries.

Since the UPA era law made it extremely difficult for industries to gain ground, Jaitley said that there is a provision in the Indian Constitution under which states make their own laws on the concurrent list to override any central law. Can. The Congress has put this argument of Arun Jaitley before the states.

Party insiders said that during a brainstorming meeting on agricultural bills, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi referred to Jaitley’s argument to advise Congress-ruled states to enact their own laws.

Both Singhvi and Jaitley referred to Article 254 (2) in the Constitution of India which stated, “Article 254 (2) clearly provides that state governments can legislate on the subjects of the concurrent list, even if its Should there be any conflict with the law of the Center. Such legislation requires consent from the President. “

Singhvi, however, cautioned his party colleagues that the President of India could not give his consent to the state’s laws on the issue as the agricultural bill took a political form and mass protests by NDA’s political opponents and peasant bodies has been done.’