Subodh Ghildiyal, New Delhi

When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was given the position within the Congress, it was decided that her focus would be on Uttar Pradesh. In recent times, the strategy of the party, Priyanka’s glimpse is evident on her attitude. From the Parliament to the street to protest against the disputed agricultural bills or to take charge of the political protests by moving ahead in the Hathras incident, the Congress under Priyanka’s leadership is moving in a well thought-out strategy. The objective is to bring those sections who used to be his voter base before being marginalized in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka’s eye on Valmiki society’s votes

The aggressive attitude of the Congress can also be understood from the angle of Valmiki votes. This sub-caste among the Dalits has been with the BJP. At present, the people of Valmiki society are boiling against the ruling BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is not in the picture at all. On being prevented from visiting Hathras, Priyanka reached a Valmiki temple in Delhi on Friday. A party leader said, “A party can win a social class only when it fights for it. The way the BJP got support among all castes in the 2017 assembly elections, after that the parties can get those groups back We can only try. We are doing it aggressively. “

Although the fate of a party like Congress in Uttar Pradesh will reverse, it is too early to say. But under the leadership of Priyanka, the party is focusing on the castes and communities to which she was close before, but does not see hope now.

Trying to be the main opposition party in UP

The expectation of Congress strategists has increased after BJP’s bumper victory in 2017 elections. The reason for this is that local parties like Samajwadi Party and BSP are also starting to look dormant. Last year, the silence of the SP-BSP on many issues has created a vacuum that the Congress wants to fill. As a result, the Congress has staged demonstrations against the Uttar Pradesh government in the last six months. That too despite the weakness and popularity of the organization. The Congress wants to project itself as the main opposition party in the state.

A Congress member said, “Once Priyanka settles down in Lucknow, such activities will increase further. We hope that our appeal will also increase.”