Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has inadvertently given the right, but his ‘favorite’ issue to the BJP in the midst of the Bihar Assembly elections. Aligarh Muslim University alumni association president Mashkur Usmani BJP is already aggressive about giving tickets. In such a situation, during the campaign, the Congress may have to spend more time defending the allegations leveled against the BJP-JDU.

Shashi Tharoor has said in a discussion with intellectuals of Pakistan that Muslims and people of North East are discriminated against in India. The BJP is aggressive on this. Such statements of BJP are monitored in elections. Five years ago, during the election campaign in 2015, BJP had said that if the Grand Alliance is won, firecrackers will be left in Pakistan. But with the JDU at that time, the Congress-RJD position was strong. But now the situation has changed. The way the BJP has caught these issues, it is clear that it is not going to leave them.

This is not the first time that the Congress has given the BJP such issues during the election campaign. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s then prime ministerial contender Narendra Modi was politically overwhelming to call him a chaiwala. In the 2017 Gujarat elections, the Prime Minister himself accused Pakistan of influencing the election.

With this, Mani Shankar Iyer’s disputed remarks by the Prime Minister in the election made up the shortfall. Despite all the efforts and issues, the Congress did not reach the threshold of power. In the Karnataka elections, former foreign minister Salman Khurshid said that the blood of Muslims has been stained on the Congress party. This too was made a big issue by the BJP in the election campaign. The Congress is repeating old mistakes during the Bihar Assembly election campaign.

This time, Shashi Tharoor’s statement has come in place of Mani Shankar Iyer. Senior Bihar Congress leader Kishore Kumar Jha says that the BJP keeps looking for such issues. So far he had no issues. During publicity, public questions had to be answered. BJP and JDU will try to avoid these questions by making Tharoor’s statement an issue.

Questions have also arisen within the party as to why the Congress leaders make controversial statements during the elections. A senior party leader said that before any election, the Congress should advise all leaders to avoid conflicting statements or refrain from participating in such programs. Because, the party has suffered from such statements in many elections.