The work of the ‘Kitchen’ commission, which investigates in Congress the alleged use of the Interior Ministry’s means to spy on the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, could be extended until December. The round of appearances was scheduled to end this Thursday, with the statement of former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz and former president Mariano Rajoy, however, these will be expected to be delayed due to the interest of United We Can and the PSOE to leave them for last due to their “special relevance politics”.

The decision has been adopted by the majority that PSOE and United We can add to the committee table, where there are two socialists, a representative of the confederal group and two of the PP, who have voted against the changes in the initially agreed calendar.

The decision comes a day after the accusation of the former general secretary of the PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, and her husband, the businessman Ignacio López del Hierro, for the illegal espionage plot was known. The latter learned of the news, members appeared in the commission and said he did not feel “surprised.” Cospedal, for his part, came to testify in the afternoon, at the time that was scheduled, all despite the fact that Congress had postponed the appointment sine die. The also former Defense Minister was visibly upset and claimed not to have found out, all despite the fact that the legal services of the Lower House claimed to have contacted her through her secretary.

The groups that make up the committee’s table will meet again next Tuesday to close the dates.