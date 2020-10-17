BJP President JP Nadda on Friday targeted the Congress for its demand for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that since the Congress has nothing to talk on the agenda of good governance, before the Bihar elections, it will ‘ The dirty hand of India is back.

Nadda made this comment on the statement of Congress leader P Chidambaram in which he said that the party stands with the restoration of status and rights of Jammu and Kashmir and that the decision taken by Modi government on August 5, 2019 was ‘arbitrary and unconstitutional and it was canceled’ should be done.

Nadda tweeted, ‘As the Congress has nothing to talk about on the agenda of good governance, they are back on the dirty hand of divide India before the Bihar elections’. Mr. Rahul Gandhi praises Pakistan and Mr. Chidambaram says that Congress wants the return of Article 370. Shameful! ‘

Addressing an election rally in Bihar, JP Nadda claimed that speeches in earlier elections used to promote casteism, fighting and quarreling, but after the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are now getting their work done. Report card has to be shown.

Addressing an election rally in Banka, the BJP president said that the political culture of the country has changed after Modi’s arrival and now people have to show report cards of their work. Nadda said that in 2015, Modi announced a package of one lakh 25 thousand crore rupees for Bihar.