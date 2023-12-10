Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 10:22

The work of deputies and senators is considered excellent or good by 18% of Brazilians, shows a Datafolha survey released this Saturday, 9th. Furthermore, 43% consider Congress’s performance to be average, and 35% classify it as bad or terrible. Another 4% were unable to answer the question.

The survey interviewed 2,004 voters in 135 cities across the country on Tuesday, the 5th. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

This month’s results indicate stability compared to the previous survey, carried out in September. At the time, 16% of those interviewed rated the congressmen’s work as excellent or good, 48% as average and 33% as bad or terrible.

Congress’s low rating is nothing new. Since the legislatures of the 1990s, Datafolha has never identified a moment in which approval was above disapproval or the perception of regular work by the population.

Throughout this year, Congress was notable for approving economic agendas and clashing with other Powers. In the first semester, parliamentarians approved the fiscal framework, considered a political victory for the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Approval, however, only occurred after the release of R$1.1 billion in parliamentary amendments. The pressure for resources or positions in exchange for project approval has generated criticism.

The conflict extends beyond the Executive, with parliamentarians clashing with the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The climax of the conflict occurred last month, when the Senate approved the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that limits the powers of Court ministers. The text is still awaiting consideration by the Chamber.

Assessment of other Powers

Datafolha also showed that President Lula’s assessment remained stable. According to the survey, 38% evaluate the management positively, the same percentage as in the last survey.

Another 30% consider their work to be regular, also the same rate as in the previous survey. 30% of those interviewed rated the Lula government as bad or terrible, compared to 31% in September. A difference of 1 percentage point is within the margin of error.

Disapproval of the work of Supreme Court ministers rose from 31% to 38%, while approval rose from 31% to 27%. Another 31% consider the performance of the Court’s magistrates to be regular, compared to 34% in the previous survey.