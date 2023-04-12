Collegiate will be chaired by Senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB); Budget rapporteur will stay with the PL

Congress installed this Tuesday (April 11, 2023) the CMO (Mixed Commission for Plans, Public Budgets and Inspection). the senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB) was elected, by acclamation, the president of the collegiate. the deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP) will be the general rapporteur for the Budget. The choice of the positions of 1st, 2nd and 3rd vice-presidents will be made at the next collegiate meeting.

The installation of the commission is the 1st step towards the analysis of the 2024 Budget. The proposals of the so-called budget cycle are analyzed and voted on at the CMO: the PPA (Pluriannual Plan), the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) and the LOA (Budget Law). Yearly).

The LDO, which precedes the preparation of next year’s Budget, should be sent by the government this Friday (14.Apr.2023). the minister Simone Tebet (Planning and Budget) met this Tuesday with Daniella Ribeiro and with the leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), to deal with LDO.

This year, obeying the rule of alternation between Senate and Chamber, a deputy will be the general rapporteur, while a senator will chair the commission. The position of rapporteur has more weight, since it takes care of the distribution of all the resources of the Budget.

The Liberal Party has the largest bench in the Chamber, with 99 deputies, and reached an agreement to take on the Budget rapporteurship, as shown by the Power360.