Planalto manages to approve MP da Esplanada with significant changes, in addition to making Gas Aid possible

Congress ignored 3 of the first 7 MPs (provisional measures) sent by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) that won on Thursday (June 1, 2023). One of them imposed defeat on the Ministry of Finance, which expected to raise around R$ 50 billion with the return of the vote. that would favor him in the event of a tie in the Carf (Tax Resources Administration Council).

Another 4 measures sent by the Executive were added to parallel proposals as amendments or were approved with significant changes. It was the case of the MP that reorganized the Esplanada of the 3rd Lula government.

The petista managed to pass, on the last day of the deadline, the PM which increases from 23 to 37 the number of ministries in the government. During the week, he stressed the relationship with the Chamber and suffered defeats in the text.

After repeated threats not to approve the measure (which would make Lula’s ministries revert to the configuration of the government of Jair Bolsonaro) and the allocation of BRL 1.7 billion splices in just 1 daythe chamber approved measure.

The President of the Republic called an emergency meeting for Wednesday (May 31, 2023) with leaders of parties allied with the Planalto Palace. He had to take the field after Congressional criticism of the lack of delivery of amendments and positions. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), mentioned “absence“ of negotiation, “lack of organization” It is “inaction” from the Planalto Palace.

The provisional measure that made it possible to pay the Gas Aid was included in the PM which takes up Bolsa Família, the social program that was the hallmark of the PT governments. The text also managed to be approved by Congress.

The PMs that lost their validity were the following:

PM do Coaf – the measure transferring the Financial Activities Control Council to the Ministry of Finance was not analyzed; with the loss of effectiveness of the MP, Coaf returns to the Central Bank;

Carf’s PM – the government’s proposal to have a vote that favors it in the event of a tie on the Tax Resources Administration Board”expired“, a term used in politics for measures that lose their validity. was turned into bill which is processed urgently; the text must have difficulties among the deputies;

MP from Funasa – the rapporteur for the Esplanada MP, Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), incorporated the authorization of extinction into the proposal, however the deputies approved a suggestion of the PL to remove the article. reversed therefore, the extinction of the National Health Foundation;

In the last week, congressmen discussed two other proposals, one in agreement with the government and the other contrary to the guidelines of the Planalto Palace.