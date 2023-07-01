“Father of Aviation” exhibition is installed in Salão Negro; Open daily until July 30

Santos Dumont’s pioneering spirit and part of his legacy are on display in the Black Room of the National Congress. Until July 30, the commemorative exhibition “Father of Aviation – 150 years” features panels with the trajectory of the Brazilian inventor, personal objects, models and two full-size replicas of his most famous aircraft, the 14-Bis and the Demoiselle. The exhibition is open to the public and can be visited daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

The inauguration ceremony, on Wednesday (June 28, 2023), was attended by the high command of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), who was also responsible for promoting the event. The senators attended Carlos Viana (We can-MG) and Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), in addition to Minister José Mucio (Defense).

Viana highlighted Santos Dumont’s pioneering spirit and his relevance for modern aviation. He compared the inventor and Air Force members to heroes.

“Heroes are those who overcame their difficulties and changed their lives. Dumont changed the entire parameter of the century he was in. It was a time when science was beginning to shine and change the view of those who did not accept development. Today, we see in the rudimentary specimens left examples of what human intelligence is capable of when work and research are favored”said the deputy of Podemos.

Izalci praised Minas Gerais as the home state of Santos Dumont and Juscelino Kubitschek and celebrated the opportunity for people in Brasília to learn more about the history of the Brazilian scientist and inventor.

Air Force Lieutenant-Brigadier Francisco Joseli Parente Camelo, president of the STM (Superior Military Court), pointed out that Dumont is considered the patron of the Air Force. According to the military, the miner’s life trajectory corroborates his character and pioneering spirit.

“He has a life story very focused on detachment. He fought hard to unite humanity for a common cause. Many do not recognize him as the pioneer of aviation because every country, be it the United States or France, wants to have its father of aviation. But the 1st to use his own resources to fly with an object heavier than air was a Brazilian” said the minister.

Dispute for pioneering

There is an international controversy about who invented the plane. The Wright brothers, from the United States, claimed to have taken flight in 1903 with the 1st flying device “heavier than air”, Flyer 1, and traveled almost 40 meters. This feat, however, has not been officially documented. Their aircraft also needed to travel a rail or be catapulted to take off.

The 14-Bis, therefore, had its first officially documented flight, at the Aeroclube de France, in 1906. An audience of 1,000 people saw the aircraft travel 60 meters at a height of 3 meters. One detail brightened the feat: the Brazilian plane took off autonomously.

With information from Senate Agency.