BRASILIA (Reuters) – Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, responsible for conducting the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the National Congress this Sunday, began the ceremony with a tribute to Pelé, the soccer legend who died on Thursday, at the 82 years.

“Before proceeding with this ceremony, I ask everyone’s permission to pay our posthumous tributes to the great Brazilian and king of football, Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento, our dear Pelé”, said Pacheco, proposing that those present take a minute to silence to football icon.

In the same homage, Pacheco also included pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday aged 95 in the former monastery where he had lived since his resignation as head of the Vatican in 2013.

(By Viktor Borges)