Congress has R$49.2 billion in amendments to the 2024 Budget. This is the amount that deputies and senators can decide on the fate of. Twenty years ago, the total was R$15 billion.

On Tuesday (Aug 20, 2024), representatives of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Congress and the federal government met and decided maintain the mandatory amendments – that is, with the government obliged to pay the resources. However, the release must be carried out following transparency and traceability criteria.

The president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, said that, until the new agreed criteria are met, the decision of the Court’s minister Flávio Dino, who suspended all mandatory amendments, remains in force. In addition, the amendments were linked to net current revenue, so that they do not grow in a proportion greater than the increase in total discretionary expenses and, thus, respect the fiscal framework.

The Presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), participated in a lunch on Tuesday (20.Aug) at the STF (Supreme Federal Court), at the invitation of Barroso. The president of the Supreme Court organized the meeting so that an agreement could be reached on the amendments made by the congressmen.

Also attending the lunch were the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and the AGU (Attorney General of the Union), Jorge Messias. Before going to the STF, Rui Costa spoke with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, to align the government’s strategy in the negotiations.

On August 8, Minister Flávio Dino suspended the payment of Pix amendments until transparency measures were adopted. On Thursday (August 14), he extended the suspension to all mandatory amendments.

To the imposing These are amendments that require mandatory payment by the federal government. This category includes individual amendments (including Pix) and bench amendments.

The most recent criticisms have been directed at the Pix amendments. These are transfers of federal funds by members of Congress that do not meet several technical criteria. The money is deposited into the city’s account more quickly, but there is less transparency. Report (full – 2 MB) of Transparency Brazilpublished in June 2024, showed that less than 1% of Pix amendments identify, at the time of presentation, the destination of the resources.

MAYORS HAVE LESS TO INVEST

Each of the deputies allocated an average of R$15.3 million in investments via individual parliamentary amendments this year. This amount exceeds everything that the mayors of 4,502 municipalities managed to invest in 2023. They account for 84% of the cities for which budget data is available.

In the case of senators, the average investment amount is R$30.7 million. This is more than the amount invested by 4,967 municipalities (or 93% of the total) last year. The data comes from a survey by Poder360 with data from Siga Brasil and Siconfi (read the methodology in this post).

In states such as Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte and Piauí, more than 95% of mayors were unable to invest the amount of money that a deputy has available for investments.

There are an increasing number of municipalities that receive an amount corresponding to half or more of all municipal investment through parliamentary amendments. In 2023, there were 1,547 cities in this situation, or 29% of the municipalities for which data is available. In 2016, before the escalation that would result in an increase in the value of congressional amendments, there were only 396 municipalities (7% of those that submitted budget data).