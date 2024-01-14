PL and PT lead in the number of candidates, who are expected to repeat the 2022 duel in the municipal elections

The National Congress has at least 55 of its 594 members as pre-candidates for mayor in this year's municipal elections. There are 54 federal deputies and 1 senator who put themselves forward as an option to face the polls in their cities of origin.

PL and PT lead the number of congressmen who present themselves as pre-candidates, with 24 in total. The 2 parties want to bet on the president’s popularity Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the election to increase the influence of the acronyms in different parts of Brazil.

The capital of Rio de Janeiro has the largest number of congressmen who intend to run for municipal elections this year, with 4. Next come São Paulo (SP) and Natal (RN), with 3 each. They have 2: Fortaleza (CE), Goiânia (GO), Curitiba (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Niterói (RJ) and Feira de Santana (BA).

Read on infographic below:

The list of congressmen who will actually contest the municipal elections will change throughout the year, as there will be deputies and senators who will change parties in the coming months. Furthermore, names put forward as pre-candidates need to be accepted by their respective acronyms and approved at party conventions.

PL and PT, in addition to leading the number of pre-candidates, with 13 and 11, respectively, are the two largest acronyms in the Chamber of Deputies, with 95 (PL) and 68 (PT) deputies.

The only senator who is on the list as a pre-candidate is Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE), with the intention of running for Mayor of Fortaleza (CE).

Here is how many pre-candidates each party has in Congress:

PL – 13;

PT – 11;

PSD – 5;

MDB – 3;

Union Brazil – 3;

PSB – 3;

PDT – 3;

Psol – 3;

Republicans – two;

PP – two;

PSDB – two;

We can – 1;

Citizenship – 1;

Network – 1;

PV – 1;

New – 1.

In the 2nd half of this year, Congress should become more emptied and few agendas will actually be voted on at least until the 1st round of elections, scheduled for October 6th.

Municipal elections have great relevance in the day-to-day life of the federal Legislature. Dozens of deputies arrive at the Chamber with the support of mayors. Afterwards, the heads of municipal Executives wait for the deputies elected with their support to send parliamentary amendments to carry out works in the cities.

The Chamber and Senate move at a slower pace in the 2nd semester, as even congressmen who are not running for election end up participating indirectly in campaigns, with the aim of increasing allies within their political group.

According to data from the Diap (Inter-Union Department of Parliamentary Advisory), in the 2020 elections there were 123 congressmen (122 deputies and 1 senator) pre-candidates for mayor. In the end, 69 congressmen contested the election – among them 67 deputies and 2 senators. Only 12 federal deputies were elected and no senator managed to be elected.