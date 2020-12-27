The JDU suffered a major setback in Arunachal Pradesh when six party MLAs joined the BJP. However, this does not seem to affect the ongoing alliance in Philhar Bihar. Both BJP and JDU have said that our government is stable and strong. But Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Saturday alerted Bihar Chief Minister and JDU President Nitish Kumar to the BJP’s policy of “horse trading” and said that as a cut off of what has happened in Arunachal Stay in touch with opposition parties.

JDU won seven seats in the 2019 assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and became the second largest party in the state after the BJP (41 seats), but six of its MLAs later joined the BJP. Significantly, except for a short time, the JDU-BJP alliance has been in power in Bihar for the last 15 years.

Chaudhary tweeted, “Dear Nitish Kumar ji, beware of BJP, he specializes in hunting campaign (horse trading of public representatives) just like the infamous poachers of North East region.”

Chaudhary, president of the West Bengal Congress, advised the Chief Minister of Bihar that he should keep in touch with opposition parties in Bihar as he might have to face such positions (horse trading). Chaudhary has tweeted, “As you are currently facing in Arunachal Pradesh, Nitish Kumar ji finds new avenues before disintegrating to pieces, which might be to keep in touch with the opposition parties in Bihar, so that you May we avoid the problem of Arunachal. ”

Arunachal events will not affect the coordination between BJP and JDU in Bihar: BJP

The BJP on Saturday emphasized that the party did not “Junku” legislators in Arunachal Pradesh, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, “in their court”. At the same time, he said that dissatisfied MLAs have changed their sides with their wishes. Renu Devi, Bihar’s deputy chief minister and former national vice-president of the BJP, described Kumar as the ‘guardian’ of the ruling coalition and expressed confidence that the developments in the northeastern state would have no impact in Bihar.

In response to questions from journalists, Renu Devi said, “We did not do them (JDU MLAs) in our court in Arunachal Pradesh. What could our party do if some MLAs expressed a desire to join us on their own. ”This development has come to light amid reports of acrimony between JDU and BJP due to delay in expansion of Bihar cabinet.

After the JDU MLAs joined the BJP, the ruling BJP now has 48 MLAs in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, while the JDU now has only one MLA. At the same time, Congress and National People’s Party have four MLAs each.

