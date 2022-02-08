The National Congress today (8) overturned President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto on tax compensation for radio and TV stations due to the return of party propaganda. In a joint session, deputies and senators decided to resume the measure extinct in 2017.

According to Palácio do Planalto, the passage was vetoed because the compensation to broadcasters “offends constitutionality and the public interest” by instituting a tax benefit with consequent waiver of revenue.

The bill that regulates party propaganda on radio and TV was sanctioned with vetoes in January.

Extinct since 2017, the partisan propaganda will return in this year’s elections. The instrument is used for subtitles to publicize their actions and is different from electoral propaganda, released during free times, in election years, to present candidates and their proposals.

cancer treatment

Congressmen maintained President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto of the bill that guarantees the provision of oral cancer treatment at home to patients with health plans.

The veto had been overturned by the senators, but was maintained by the deputies. For it to be rejected, it would need to be overthrown by both Houses. According to deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), the matter was vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro because the Provisional Measure 1067/21 already extends rights to cancer patients.

“The government is in favor of the proposal and, therefore, sent the provisional measure that is being processed. It makes no sense for us to have voted on the matter in agreement in the Chamber, with the Senate about to vote, and to analyze the veto that does not complement what the MP contemplates,” she said.

For Senator Reguffe (Podes-DF), the measure would speed up access to the drug. The proposal provided that, after the medical prescription, the medicine should be made available within 48 hours. “They exist more than 50 thousand cancer patients waiting for this vote”, he argued.

menstrual health

Before the session, parliamentarians decided to remove from the agenda the analysis of another 17 vetoes. Among them was the partial veto of the menstrual health protection and promotion program (PL 4,968/2019) that generated criticism from congressmen.

For deputy Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS), the matter should not been removed from the agenda.

“If the veto itself, made by Bolsonaro himself, was already serious, in a country where one in four young people has already missed school because they are menstruating and without access to menstrual hygiene, ‘sitting on top’ of the veto and not letting there is the possibility of overthrowing it after campaigns and a lot of mobilization against the veto, it is cruel. Meanwhile, many women continue to suffer from menstrual poverty,” he said.

According to the government leader in Congress, Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), the government will take a stand at the right time. The parliamentary forecast is that the veto will be analyzed in session on the day steel.

Through social networks, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) also criticized the postponement of the analysis of the veto.

“Once again, unfortunately, the government base in the National Congress decided to postpone the appreciation of the veto to the PL that guarantees sanitary pads for the most vulnerable people and fights menstrual poverty. Once again, the National Congress puts itself in a vexatious position, in favor of delay!”

