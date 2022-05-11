The National Congress enacted, in a solemn session held on Tuesday (May 10, 2022), an amendment that restores tax benefits to information and communication technology and semiconductor companies.

Constitutional Amendment 121 resulted from the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 10/2021which excludes tax and tax incentives and benefits for these companies from the gradual exemption policy.

The matter is the initiative of the deputy Rodrigo de Castro (PSDB-MG). had the deputies Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) and Victor Lippi (PSDB-SP) as rapporteurs in the Chamber, and the former senator Antonio Anastasianow minister of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), issued his opinion in the Senate.

The solemn session was attended by representatives of the information technology industry and the Ministry of Science and Technology. The President of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), drew attention to the “tireless effort” of the Legislature in support of fiscal policies that contribute to economic development and national sovereignty. He also mentioned the potential for maintaining jobs with the new amendment in force.

“Now, with the force of the constitutional text, [os setores industriais beneficiados] should enjoy a particular tax system for the continuity of development and technological progress in Brazil”, he stated.

Pacheco added that, with the amendment, Brazil joins another 45 countries – such as the United States, Australia, China, Chile and most of the members of the EU (European Union) –, which provide tax benefits to companies that invest in research and development.

Acting Speaker of the House, Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), defended the federative balance and the reduction of regional disparities. He congratulated congressmen on the act of “see Brazil as Brazil” and avoid damage to the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

In turn, Rodrigo de Castro underlined that the amendment defends 170 thousand direct jobs and preserves the innovation capacity of Brazilian industry; Silvio Costa Filho declared that he expected legal predictability for an industry sector that had revenues of BRL 200 billion in 2021; Vitor Lippi defended the results of the Information Technology Law (Law 8,248, of 1991, amended by Law 13,969, of 2019), which provided an increase in exports and products with adequate price and quality; and the deputy Daniel Freitas (PL-SC) stated that the amendment ensures the continuity of the good work of the industry.

President of the Parliamentary Front for the Electric and Electronics Industry, deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicans-SP) cited statistics on the economic relevance of the technology sector and defended state action to stimulate the productive sector. “For each real granted in incentives to this sector [beneficiado pela emenda]BRL 1.82 is collected through other taxes“, he said.

RELEASE

The vote on PEC 10/2021 was part of an agreement to approve the Constitutional Amendment 109, in force since March 2021, which instituted the exemption policy. This amendment defined transitional rules on the reduction of tax benefits, partially unlinked the surplus financial support from public funds and suspended conditionalities for expenses with the granting of residual emergency aid to face the social and economic consequences of the covid-19 pandemic.

“It so happens that, attentive to the needs of Brazil, this Parliament highlighted certain events and sectors of the economy in the incentive reduction plan, preserving from the goals of benefits and tax incentives, situations in which they prove to be essential and positive for the progress of the nation.”, pointed out Pacheco.

The authors of the PEC indicated that, for 30 years, the Law of Informatics and the Law of Informatics of Manaus (Law 8,387, of 1991) kept “parity and complementarity”, but EC 109 put the internal balance of the sector at risk by providing that incentives and benefits can be reduced in the 1st case, but not in the 2nd.

In the Senate, Anastasia highlighted that the proposal re-establishes a condition of balance that has been successfully in force in the country for about 30 years and that allows companies in the information and communication technology and semiconductor sectors, located inside and outside the Free Zone of Manaus, compete with each other under similar conditions, considering the tax burden and logistical aspects.

With information from Senate Agency.