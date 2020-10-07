Highlights: Chhattisgarh government will challenge agriculture bill in Supreme Court

Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister said, Center cannot legislate on the subject of state list

The government is also preparing to bring a new law in the state

Farmers are opposing the new agriculture bill of the Center in many states

Raipur.

The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government will go to the Supreme Court against the Union Agriculture Bill. State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey has said that agriculture is the subject of the state list. The central government cannot legislate for this.

Choubey said that the Center has used the term interstate trade and commerce to form a new law related to agriculture included in the state list which is part of the concurrent list. Choubey said that this is a bill related to agricultural trade, but through this the marketing machinery of the states has been made irrelevant. The central government has interfered in the jurisdiction of the states from the backdoor. The government of Chhattisgarh will appeal against this in the Supreme Court.

Chhattisgarh may become the first state to appeal to the Supreme Court against the Centre’s law. Choubey said that in addition to this, the state government will also bring a new law to make the new law ineffective. He informed that the stock limit of pulses, oilseeds and food grains has been scrapped by making changes in the Essential Commodities Act. The state government is preparing to introduce a new law in which it will be necessary for traders to tell how much they have stocked and how much they have marketed.

Explain that farmers in many states have taken to the streets against the new law of the Center. Especially in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, there is widespread opposition.