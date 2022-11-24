It was past twelve thirty at night when Congress gave the green light to the suppression of the crime of sedition in Congress with 187 votes in favor, 155 against, and six abstentions. The day had been a marathon, with the approval of the third General State Budgets of the Legislature and the taxes on banks and electricity companies. But the lower house saw no impediment in extending the plenary session until dawn, which ended up overshadowing the call, one by one, for each deputy to rule on the PSOE and Unidas Podemos bill.

The vote took place as planned, with the yeses of these two formations, from Esquerra, Bildu, Más País, Compromís and other government partners of the so-called investiture bloc; and the noes of PP, Vox or Ciudadanos. There was only one moment that went off the script, when it was the turn of the first socialist deputy to vote, the entire bench of his party rose to say “yes” in unison, a symbolic gesture that, evoking the movie ‘Spartacus’, served them well to send a message of unity to the opposition, which had tried to divide Ferraz on this issue.

Without the presence of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the debate had been harsh, with constant calls for attention from the President of Congress, Meritxell Batet, but with a predictable content, where the different parties entrenched themselves in the positions they had marked during the previous weeks. PSOE and Unidas Podemos defended that the reform of the Penal Code to “adapt it to the legislative framework of the European Union.” “Sedition is a relic of the past,” settled the president of the purple parliamentary group, Jaume Asens.

But for PP, Vox and Ciudadanos, on the other hand, it did not go unnoticed that the debate on the suppression of sedition took place on the same day that Esquerra supported the Budgets and, therefore, they described the Republicans as “payment” for what they This bill is for the pro-independence leaders convicted or on the run for their participation in the ‘procès’. “Today is pay day. The crime of sedition is only a problem for those who have been accused of committing it, who are curiously the partners of this government. This reform is a payment to the independence movement in return, “defended the spokesperson for the popular, Cuca Gamarra.

«It is time to go through the box before the coup plotters of Catalonia. But the coup leaders never pay for their infamy with wealth, but rather by giving them pieces of the national territory. It is not a blackmail of secessionism, there is a clear will to agree. This bill is a clear fraud of the law,” defended the Vox deputy, Javier Ortega Smith. The parliamentarian extended his speech beyond the time he had been assigned, amid applause from his people and calls for attention from the president of Congress.

Violence and intimidation



On a strange parliamentary night, not even the CUP was happy. Its spokesperson, Mireia Vehí, called the Government’s attention because the reform entails the “criminalization” of the protests, by punishing not only crimes of violence, but also intimidation, something criticized by Amnesty International. “What is the PSOE afraid of, this is what is at stake today,” she said. The person in charge of answering him was not any socialist deputy, but the EHBildu parliamentarian Jon Iñarritu, who denied that this reform “affects peaceful demonstrations.”

At 11:20 p.m. it was the turn of Ciudadanos, who in the figure of its president, Inés Arrimadas, reminded Sánchez of the electoral promises with which the now president “asked for the vote for the generals, promising that he would not pardon anyone convicted of the ‘procès’ and assuring that he was going to sit Puigdemont before the court ».

The Esquerra spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, acknowledged that “thanks to Esquerra we have suppressed a nineteenth-century crime, we have taken a toy from the fascist judges. We are not responsible for the decisions of the PSOE, but for the rectifications of the PSOE. This intervention, particularly the allusion to the Judiciary, earned him a new reprimand from Batet: “Disqualifying a State power cannot be admitted.”

crime of embezzlement



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in an appearance before the media after leaving the chamber, avoided ruling on whether the crime of embezzlement will follow the same path as that of sedition. On whether there is room to modify the crime of embezzlement in the Criminal Code, Sánchez limited himself to responding that “this now corresponds to parliamentary processing” avoiding confirming or rejecting this possibility, along the same lines that he has maintained in recent weeks.

For the opposition, however, this issue, together with that of sedition, is “serious.” The spokesperson for the popular, Cuca Gamarra, delved into the argument that they have been using since PSOE and Unidas Podemos registered the bill in Congress, that of trying to divide the socialists with the conviction that there is a gap in the party . “Sanchismo has devoured socialism, and those who claim to raise the flag of socialism against Sánchez are now facing the moment of truth with the processing of the bill that will mean a Penal Code tailored to the leaders of Esquerra », said Gamarra.