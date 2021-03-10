When Joe Biden addresses the nation on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the pandemic, he will be able to boast of several achievements. The first, having fulfilled its promise to approve a massive economic stimulus package worth 1.9 billion dollars, which totals the US response at 5.5 billion, the largest in history. The second is to have secured enough vaccinations so that all Americans who wish to do so can be immunized in May.

He has done so with the weight of his own negotiations with Johnson & Johnson, which on Wednesday promised to deliver another 100 million doses, and without a single opposition vote for the first law of his term. The slim majority that his party narrowly won in the Georgia elections on January 5 may have helped precipitate the assault on Capitol Hill, but it is central to his agenda in the first two years in office.

And it’s not that the law lacks popular support. 70% of Americans support her, according to a PEW Research study, including 41% of Republicans, indicating that the opposition has no intention of working with Biden to advance the march of the country. That is why many analysts predict that, politically, from now on everything will be downhill. Your first legislative success may be your last if Senate leader Chuck Schumer fails to hold his caucus together. In fact, the Lower House lost one of its Democratic representatives in the vote on Wednesday.

It is time for the president to go out and promote success to prevent the statistical curse that leads the party in power to lose the legislative majority in the mid-term elections. “We certainly recognize that we cannot just sign the law, we have to use our voices, including that of the president and vice president, to communicate the benefits of this package to the American people,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

“The most progressive”



He is “the most progressive in history,” in his words, which is consistent with the coldness shown by Republican legislators. Despite being framed in the fight against the pandemic, only 50,000 million or 7% of the game will go to tests and tracing, while 16,000 million will be used to finance the largest vaccination campaign in history, which is already in full swing. apogee.

The rest will go mainly to direct payments, aid to the States and social programs. For 85% of Americans it will be hard cash. Each citizen who earns up to $ 75,000 a year will receive in his mailbox or checking account a check for $ 1,400 that, unlike the previous two, will not be personally signed by the president. To distance himself from the narcissism of his predecessor, who wasted no opportunity for personal credit, Biden will not sign the checks, but the Treasury Department.

With this package, unemployment benefits will also be extended until September, with an additional payment of 300 dollars per week for each unemployed person, and the first 10,200 dollars earned in unemployment will be exempted from paying income taxes. There will be other tax deductions of up to $ 3,600 per family with children under the age of 6 and big packages to rescue schools, public libraries, higher education, daycare centers and even aid for homeless students.

Such is the impact it will have on the US economy that experts predict it will grow GDP in the second and third quarters of this year by 6%, according to FactSet. At this same time last year, only 2% was anticipated for 2021. The risk, for economists, is that it will unleash inflation, but for Biden the only danger was falling short. And that has not happened.