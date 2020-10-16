Congress has not yet announced its candidates for all the seats for the Bihar elections. But the manner in which the party has selected candidates and made them candidates, the state Congress leaders and workers are angry about it. The most angry resentment is regarding the ticket of sons and daughters and relatives of senior leaders. Because, workers have been ignored in these seats.

State Congress leaders and workers are angry with the Congress ticket distribution. Party leaders say that the way the candidates have been announced shows a lack of strategy. The party fears that uproar may arise if the candidates are named. Therefore, despite giving the party’s election symbol to most candidates, the names have not been announced.

Will the fleet cross the Grand Alliance? How successful will the Left be in the battle of survival in Bihar?

Workers get tickets in other districts

A senior state Congress leader said that if we assess candidates declared on behalf of all parties in the election, then the Congress has declared the weakest candidates. There are about one and a half dozen seats where we have given a walkover to the NDA. The party has given tickets to a small number of workers, making them candidates for Anjan seat in another city. It is inconceivable why the party had done the entire exercise of selection of candidates.

Ticket to son and daughter and relatives

Party leaders say that the party has only ignored the worker to give tickets to the sons and daughters of big leaders. Relatives of several leaders have also been given tickets. The list includes the names of daughters and relatives of several leaders, including Luv Sinha, son of famous film actor Shatrughan Sinha, and senior leader Sharad’s son Subhashini Yadav.

Haryana: BJP again expressed confidence in Yogeshwar Dutt in Baroda by-election, will wrestlers show strength this time?

Issue given to BJP

With this, the party has nominated former president of Aligarh Muslim University Mashkur Usmani as its candidate from Jale seat. Mashkur has been involved in demonstrations against the CAA in Darbhanga’s Lalbagh. Along with this, the controversy over the picture of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in AMU Students’ Union Hall has also been included. The BJP had retaliated as the President of the Students’ Union.