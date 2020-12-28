new Delhi: The Congress, the oldest political party in the country to lead India’s independence movement, has turned 135 today. The Congress is celebrating 136th Foundation Day today. However, these days the Congress is going through a very difficult phase. Badals are hovering over the existence of the party due to internal arrogance regarding leadership.

Congress was established 62 years before independence

The Congress was born in Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, Mumbai on 28 December 1885, 62 years before independence. The Congress Party was founded by AO Hume, a retired Scottish officer. Although AO Hume never got the status of founder of the party while alive. After his death in 1912, he was declared the founder of the Congress. Even though the Congress was founded by an Englishman, the Indian president of the party was elected. In 1885, Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was elected the first president of the Congress in the presence of 72 representatives.

The special thing is that the English had established the Congress Party by planning. During the year 1857, the protest against the British had increased considerably. To deal with such a situation, the British planned to build a platform where all Indians could take out their anger. For this the British chose AO Hume.

38 years President of Nehru-Gandhi Parivar Party

Since 1885, there have been 88 presidents in the Congress party till now. In 73 years after independence, 18 presidents should be formed in Congress. He was president of the Nehru-Gandhi family for most of the 73 years. A member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, 38 years, held the post of president. The remaining 35 years were elected president from the non-Nehru-Gandhi family. Jawaharlal Nehru took the presidency from the Nehru-Gandhi family in 1951. After this Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi become the president.

