The Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) of Congress approved the 2014 and 2015 accounts of former President Dilma Rousseff, after the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) took a position in favor of rejecting it with arguments that supported the PT’s impeachment process.

Parliamentarians also approved President Jair Bolsonaro’s 2020 and 2021 spending, providing a safeguard for transfers related to the secret budget, a scheme for exchanging political support in Parliament for the payment of rapporteur amendments revealed by the Estadão🇧🇷 Earlier this week, the Federal Supreme Court declared the mechanism unconstitutional. Thus, the decision can shield the current president from lawsuits after leaving office and removes the risk of Bolsonaro being ineligible for eight years due to government accounts.

Approval took place this Thursday, 22, the last day of operation of Congress before the legislative recess. The processes were shelved by the commission and had not yet been analyzed. The president of the CMO, deputy Celso Sabino (União-PA), ally of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), had promised to put all pending bills to a vote.

The Constitution determines to Congress the judgment of presidential accounts after analysis by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The Legislature, however, has not complied with the determination for 20 years. After the committee, the bills still need to go through the plenary of Congress, which has not yet occurred.

Dilma’s accounts were reported by Deputy Enio Verri (PT-PR), an ally of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The opinion for approval was made with reservations, when parliamentarians point out inconsistencies and flaws in the execution of the Budget. The TCU, however, had guided the rejection of the accounts.

“For me, as a member of the Workers’ Party, who understand that the impeachment of President Dilma was the result of a coup, because she was later acquitted, approving her accounts and having the honor of being the rapporteur was very important,” he said. Verri.

Only deputy Marcel van Hattem (Novo-SP) voted against. “There is a soap in the history of Brazil, in a completely sad and regrettable way, trying to wash the curriculum of Dilma Rousseff, who was ‘imposed’ for a crime of responsibility due to the accounts of her Government, due to the fiscal pedaling” , said the deputy.

President Bolsonaro’s bills for 2020 and 2021 were also approved. In these two years, the government released R$ 36.5 billion in amendments to the secret budget. The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) had voted for the approval with reservations, but pointed out that the mechanism was unconstitutional.

Investigations

The secret budget was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, but expenditures made in the last three years are still being investigated by bodies such as the Federal Police, the Comptroller General of the Union and the TCU itself. The trial in Congress can shield Bolsonaro from lawsuits on the execution of the Budget after leaving office and also prevents him from becoming ineligible.

Having accounts rejected is one of the chances of ineligibility. The legislation establishes that a politician is ineligible and cannot run for elections for eight years if his bills are rejected, a period starting from the decision.

Only congresswoman Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS) voted against Bolsonaro’s bills. “How to vote for the secret budget that was built and institutionalized during the Bolsonaro government, which took money from the budget to combat violence against women, which took resources from social areas and the public health system, to finance this shameful vote buying that we have seen in parliament in the last 3 years?”, questioned the parliamentarian.