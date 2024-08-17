The State Congress is one of the legislatures with the most pending impeachment proceedings in the country with 10, according to the Inegi Census of State Legislatures, however, it has rejected up to three impeachment petitions filed against Javier Corral.

One of the proceedings was filed by businessman Otto Valles from Parral, who was also persecuted by Corral during his government. The businessman demanded the impeachment of the former governor and accused him of treason for using a double identity and not proving his Mexican nationality to run for various elected positions.

Then, PAN deputies Alfredo Chávez and Carlos Olson congratulated the technical area, whose analysis, they said, determined that according to the Law of Political Trial and Declaration of Origin, the claims did not merit the start of a political trial.

Then, in 2023, legislators of the Jurisdictional Commission rejected file CJ-JP-004/2022, of the impeachment lawsuit filed against former governor Javier Corral Jurado, in which alleged violations in the assignment of Luz Estela Castro as a counselor of the Judiciary were denounced.

In this case, the legislative committee declared it inadmissible, given that the mere fact of having appointed the counselor in no way influences the development of the jurisdictional function.

In addition to file CJ-JP-003/2022, of the impeachment lawsuit filed against Corral Jurado and the former Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Fuentes Vélez, for alleged omission in the payments established by the State Civil Pensions Law relating to the biweekly contributions of the State and its workers, among other benefits.

Regarding file CJ-JP-003/2022 of the impeachment suit filed against Corral Jurado and the former Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Fuentes Vélez, the commission declared it inadmissible, given that said fact does not fit into any of the assumptions indicated in the Fourth paragraph of the Law on Impeachment and Declaration of Origin, in addition to the fact that what was referred to by the complainant indicates an administrative but not a political responsibility.

In addition, Corral has a dozen complaints filed against him in the State Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, ranging from embezzlement in the management of the state’s budget to treason for not proving his Mexican nationality when seeking public office.