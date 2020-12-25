The Congress on Friday expelled Golaghat MLA and PWD Minister Ajanta Neog from the primary membership on charges of anti-party activities.

According to a statement issued by the party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal, Congress President Sonia Gandhi approved the expulsion of Ajanta.

Former Assam minister Ajanta is being speculated to join the BJP. Amidst these speculations, the State Congress Committee had issued a notice on Thursday and sought clarification.

On December 19, the Assam Pradesh Congress removed Neog from the important post of the party organization after the meeting. Nego was removed from the post of District Congress President Golaghat with immediate effect. It is speculated that Neog can join BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah will be on Assam tour on Saturday.

