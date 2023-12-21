It was not only the right that denied this Thursday in Congress that journalist Miguel Ángel Oliver is the right person to direct Efe. Even the Government's minority partner, Sumar, questioned whether the former Secretary of State for Communication can guarantee the independent management of the public news agency. The rest of the parliamentary base of the Executive, Catalan and Basque nationalists, opted for a thunderous silence, although all of them, like Sumar, ended up saving the Executive a defeat and allowed the endorsement of the Constitutional Commission of Congress for the candidate proposed by La Moncloa.

Oliver, 60, passed his parliamentary exam after facing a shower of criticism from which only PSOE and the Canary Coalition saved him. Nobody, not even those who voted against the appointment, questioned his professional merits, after a long career in radio and television, first on Cadena SER and then on Cuatro. The reason given for disqualifying his candidacy to preside over the news agency was his affinity with the Government and the PSOE, after having served as Secretary of State for Communication between 2018 and 2021 and having appeared in last place on that list. party to the Madrid regional elections of 2021.

PP and Vox extensively aired Oliver's past to frame his appointment within the strategy of “colonization of institutions” that they attribute to Pedro Sánchez. “The Efe agency needs a president, not a political commissioner under the orders of the President of the Government,” said the popular Eduardo Carazo. Both Carazo and the Vox deputy Lourdes Méndez Monasterio focused especially on Oliver's performance in La Moncloa during the first months of confinement due to the covid pandemic, in the spring of 2020. Carazo recalled that journalists who cover the Government subscribed then a protest about the difficulties in asking questions, which the Secretary of Communication dismissed alleging that some informants had “an unhealthy tendency to ask questions.” The popular deputy also pointed out him as the instigator of the dismissal of the former president of Efe, the journalist Fernando Garea, due to the “independent criteria” with which he directed the agency.

Méndez Monasterio added a particular grievance on the part of Vox: that Oliver was responsible for “a video of the act of desecration of Franco's tomb”, when the dictator's remains were removed from Cuelgamuros.

Criticism from the right had already occurred since Oliver's appointment was announced and was expected. More surprising were the words of Sumar's spokesperson on the commission, Nahuel González, who stated that the candidate meets the legal requirements of “experience, capacity and knowledge” for the position, but immediately clarified: “Legality is one thing.” and another is legitimacy and relevance.” González expressed doubts about Oliver's “suitability” and his ability to hold the position with “independence.”

A contrary vote from Sumar would have opened a significant fissure in the Government and the group chose to give him a “critical yes.” The same reasons seemed to weigh on the rest of the majority that supports the Executive. In this case, ERC, Junts, EH Bildu and PNV limited themselves to voting favorably and assisting as mute witnesses to the cascade of criticism of the journalist. Only the only member of the Canarian Coalition, Cristina Valido, asked to speak to defend the “impeccable” resume of Oliver, whom she considered a “perfect candidate.” “You will not find better resumes,” agreed the socialist Artemi Rallo, who asked for “respect” for the candidate. According to Rallo's view, his past in the Government not only does not incapacitate him, but he “revalued” him for having “accepted the call of public service.”

Oliver defended himself with a similar line of argument. He said that having occupied the “symbolic” last position of a PSOE electoral candidacy is for him a “reason of pride” and suggested that he did so out of personal loyalty to the head of the list, Ángel Gabilondo. This gave rise to him arguing that just as Gabilondo was later named Ombudsman, he can also run for the presidency of Efe because there is nothing that “incapacitates him neither legally nor legitimately.”

Regarding the “derision” that he says he has suffered for some of his actions during the pandemic, Oliver explained that he had to improvise press conferences without a physical presence, which forced him to impose restrictions on the questions. And he added that representatives of some digital media acted more as “activists” than as informants. “I am not going to be the first Efe journalist,” he assured, before citing the names of some with current responsibilities in the editorial office who, according to him, will be. “I am not going to be the political commissar of Efe, it is impossible to be, I don't want to be.”

