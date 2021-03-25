The Government will obtain this Thursday the endorsement of the Congress of Deputies to its plan that includes 7,000 million euros of direct aid to companies, but has had to endure a downpour of criticism, in which the right and left, opposition and allies of the Executive. The target has been the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, who has defended the decree before the Chamber and who has not even escaped the reproaches of the minority partner in the Cabinet. Without expressly citing it, but in an unequivocal allusion, the spokesman for United We Can, Pablo Echenique, has justified the delay in the approval of the plan to the resistance of a part of the Government that “wants to return as soon as possible to the so-called austerity.”

The same two words have been repeated from spokesperson to spokesperson: “They are late.” “Not late; very late ”, some have emphasized. Groups such as the PP, Ciudadanos or the PNV have also agreed on the justification of their vote: “We abstain due to responsibility.” Another of the usual allies of the Executive, ERC, has supported the decree, but amid great reproaches and with the same reservation: “For responsibility.” And one of the foreign supporters of the Cabinet, Más País, has announced its vote against. Vox has also expressed its rejection.

The plan will go ahead, although with a high number of abstentions. And that on the bottom of the matter the unanimity of the political groups is total: all agree on the need to give direct aid to the sectors hardest hit by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. But in addition to the delay that all have reproached the Government, the reluctance of various groups to give their support has been justified with similar arguments: the exclusion of some sectors and the amount of aid; a procedure for its adjudication that the popular deputy Elvira Rodríguez has described as “very confusing” and the lack of margin to adjust the measures to the reality of the autonomous communities, to which a role of “management” is reserved, in expression of the PDeCAT spokesperson, Ferran Bel.

The displeasure between various groups that support the Government has been evidenced in the very critical intervention of the almost always temperate PNV. “We expected this like May water and what we find is a jug of cold water,” said Basque deputy Idoia Sagastizabal, who has reproached the economic vice president for not seeking consensus from the political forces. “What a ballot they leave us [a las autonomías]”, Concluded Sagastizabal.

The plan is already in force when it is approved by the Government through the formula of the decree law, which Congress now endorses. The Chamber has processed it as a bill, which in theory allows political forces to amend it and introduce modifications. But several groups have pointed out that the hypothetical changes would be ineffective in practice, given the deadlines for executing the aid and the amount of the fund already previously established.

Calviño has avoided replying to the criticism, after his initial intervention in defense of the plan. The vice president has stressed that there are almost a hundred economic sectors that can benefit from the aid and that, as “reality is dynamic”, the Executive is willing to expand them if necessary. The head of economic policy has stressed that the Cabinet, between aid, official credits and support for the ERTE, has already allocated 29,000 million public funds, 2% of GDP, to help the private sector. Calviño has commented that in the last two months there have been “positive trends” in the economy and 204,000 workers have been discharged from the ERTE. “Even so, there are still many uncertainties and we cannot lower our guard,” he concluded.