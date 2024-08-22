Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2024 – 12:12

The National Congress will enact this Thursday, the 22nd, at 3:30 pm, the constitutional amendment that stipulates the transfer of 30% of campaign resources to black and brown candidates. The text also provides for a program to refinance political parties’ debts and the forgiveness of fines for non-compliance with race quotas, as long as the resources are applied in the next four elections.

The amendment became known, during its passage through the Legislature, as the Amnesty PEC. The proposal, in practice, reduces the percentage of funds allocated to black and brown candidates. Under the current rule, this share must be proportional to the number of black candidates, as defined by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and endorsed by the Supreme Federal Court (STF). In other words, if the proportion of black candidates is 50% in relation to the total number of candidates, the overall allocation must be 50% for black and brown people, as occurred in 2022.

According to the text approved by Congress, this transfer will be 30%. “Of the resources from the Special Campaign Financing Fund (FEFC) and the Special Fund for Financial Assistance to Political Parties (Party Fund) earmarked for electoral campaigns, political parties must, mandatorily, apply 30% (thirty percent) to the candidacies of black and brown people in the constituencies that best meet the interests and strategies of the party”, defines the text approved by the deputies and senators.

Furthermore, the constitutional amendment that will be enacted by congressmen this Thursday also considers that any failures to comply with racial quotas in past elections should be disregarded, provided that, in the next four elections, political parties make up for this difference. Since it is a constitutional amendment, the changes it imposes are not subject to the annuality rule (which states that, for the predictability of elections, any law that changes electoral rules can only be applied if approved more than one year in advance).

This means that what in practice could mean a reduction in the transfer will apply starting with this year’s elections. The text also creates a program to refinance party debts, with no interest or fines, and only monetary correction of the amounts over time. Social security debts may be paid in installments over up to 60 months (i.e., five years) and other outstanding debts over 180 months (i.e., 15 years). The resources from the party fund, used to maintain the party structure, may be used to pay these debts.