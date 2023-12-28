The National Congress enacted Law 14,701, which provides for the recognition, demarcation, use and management of indigenous lands. The act occurs after the Legislature overturned the presidential veto on the bill on the subject and reestablished the cutoff line for the demarcation of indigenous lands. The text vetoed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and which is now back in force says that the recognition of lands will only occur if indigenous people were occupying the place on the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution. The text reestablished by Congress says: “The absence of the indigenous community on October 5, 1988 in the intended area mischaracterizes its inclusion in item I of the caput of this article, except in the case of stubborn embezzlement duly proven”.



