Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2023 – 22:36

The National Congress enacted this Tuesday (3) constitutional amendments 130 and 131. The constitutional amendment, 131, changes the Constitution regarding the loss of Brazilian nationality. With the change, the citizen will not lose Brazilian nationality if they acquire another citizenship.

Today, the Constitution provides for the extinction of Brazilian nationality when the citizen has another nationality, except in two situations: when the law of the other country recognizes the original nationality or imposes naturalization as a condition for staying in the country.

Related news:

With the amendment, citizens will lose their original nationality only if they express this desire in writing, with the possibility of reacquisition.

“The change is salutary considering that the original nationality must be preserved as much as possible, as it derives from the factor related to the person’s birth. The formation of a family and a career abroad, the main causes of renunciation of nationality, do not necessarily imply distancing from Brazilian origins”, said the president of the National Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in the solemn promulgation session.

According to deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF), who reported the matter in the Chamber, the measure should directly benefit 2.5 million Brazilians, and around 4 million Brazilians who live outside the country.

The change in the Constitution provides that citizens will be able to reacquire Brazilian nationality, which still requires specific legislation.

Exchange between judges

Amendment 130 authorizes the exchange between state judges from different courts. Pacheco highlighted that the change in the Constitution will correct the asymmetry within the Judiciary, as this possibility has been allowed for federal and labor judges for more than a decade.

“Asymmetry refers to the right of movement by exchange between courts from different units of the Federation of members of the Judiciary. (…) unjustifiably unequal treatment among judges linked to courts of justice — prohibited from exercising this right due to the lack of normative support”, stated Pacheco.

The exchange was suggested by the Brazilian Magistrates Association. Currently, state judges can change districts, but they must pass a public examination if they go to another state.

* With information from Agência Senado