The nomination for the first phase of Bihar assembly election is over. Election campaign is getting increasingly slow. But so far Congress has not been able to decide its candidates for the remaining phases. The Congress is contesting 70 seats in Bihar, but so far the party has announced the names of 21 candidates. The remaining candidates are expected to be announced soon.

The Congress Central Election Committee is expected to meet on Wednesday to decide the names of the remaining 49 candidates. A senior party leader said that the panel of candidates was being finalized. After the Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday, the names of the candidates will be announced in all the seats. So that, he can start campaigning.

Meanwhile, the party is also finalizing the election campaign strategy. A senior party leader said that Rahul Gandhi will address six rallies in the election. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also attend two of these rallies. With this, the party is also preparing to hold eight to ten virtual rallies. The party has also started the ‘Bole Bihar-Badal Sarkar’ campaign in Bihar.

Congress claims, BJP half and JDU clean in 2020

The state Congress claimed that the BJP half and JDU will clear in Bihar in the 2020 general election. State Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said in a statement released on Tuesday that words of Bihar are being played in the politics of Bihar for the last 15 years. The people of Bihar have been affected by this. The public has understood the policies of JDU and BJP. He said that the Congress is trying to change the government by becoming the voice of the common people.