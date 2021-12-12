A study carried out with 255 adults – 138 men and 117 women, admitted with a diagnosis of covid-19 at Hospital das Clínicas in 2020 – found described cases of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) in the acute phase of the disease. The data will be presented starting this Sunday (12), at the 38th Brazilian Congress of Urology, in Brasília.

According to the survey, 88.4% of men and 90.6% of women reported the presence of at least one of the symptoms assessed by the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) questionnaire. The IPPS – developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) – is based on eight questions and aims to monitor, diagnose and guide the treatment of patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

The survey also pointed out that the most prevalent symptoms were nocturia (62.0%), which is also called nocturnal diuresis, and increased voiding frequency (50.2%). The other notifications verified were frequency by urgency (42.0%), incomplete emptying (39.2%), weak jet (29.8%), intermittence (29.4%) and voiding effort (20.0%). The prevalence of moderate to severe LUTS was 42.4%, both in men and women.

dissatisfaction

Among patients, 44.5% of survey participants were dissatisfied with their quality of life in relation to LUTS. “The increase in voiding frequency is characterized by going to the bathroom at short intervals, less than 2 hours, during the day. Nocturia is the act of waking up at night to urinate”, informed urologist Julia Souza, one of the authors of the study.

multidisciplinary assessment

Study patients were invited to participate in a multidisciplinary assessment six months after discharge. Sociodemographic and clinical data and information about hospitalization, such as length of stay, need for intensive care, intubation and hemodialysis, were considered.

In addition to evaluating the prevalence of LUTS six months after hospitalization for the treatment of covid-19, the research investigated the correlation between comorbidities and parameters of pandemic disease severity and the prevalence of LUTS, whose presence was evaluated using the International Prostate Symptom questionnaire Score (IPSS).

According to the researchers, the participants classified their own health as “very bad, bad, fair, good or very good”. The mean age of participants was 57.3 (43.9 – 66.7) years. Men and women were compared in terms of age, educational level, physical activity, general health, comorbidities and covid severity parameters-19.

In the age-adjusted multivariate analysis, diabetes and self-perception of health as moderate, poor, or very poor were the only factors associated with a higher risk of moderate to severe LUTS.

38th Brazilian Congress of Urology

The study that was the first to assess the characteristic and prevalence of urinary symptoms in the long term after covid-19 will be one of the works presented at the 38th Brazilian Congress of Urology (CBU), which begins this Sunday (12) and goes on until Wednesday (15). Another study, which also addressed the so-called long covid (prolonged covid), will be presented and showed that sexual dysfunction reached 78.3% of women under 45 years old, 96.2% of those between 45 and 65 years old and 100% of those with over 65 years of age.

The meeting, which will be in a hybrid system – in person at the International Convention Center of Brazil, in Brasília, and online – is the largest event in the specialty in Latin America and the first urology event in the world to also take place in face-to-face format since the beginning of the pandemic. CBU 2021 will feature 86 international speakers and more than 350 national speakers. The meeting is organized by the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) every two years.

The president of the Scientific Committee of the CBU 2021, Lucas Nogueira, highlighted the high scientific level of the Congress. “We have a record of foreign speakers. The online format facilitated the greater participation of exponents of urology. The main Brazilian names will be there in person for this exchange. The courses will be available online too, which makes learning easier as you can watch it again. Our perspective is to bring together around 2,500 people in person and online”, he said.

The president of the SBU, professor Antônio Carlos Lima Pompeo, said that the CBU is the third largest congress of the specialty in the world. “We are going to discuss the main news in uro-oncology, erectile dysfunction, infertility, pediatric urology, urinary incontinence, among other subjects”, he revealed.

Men’s Health Forum

Also on the schedule, on Tuesday (14), the 1st Men’s Health Forum will take place online, from 8 am to 6 pm, which is a partnership between the SBU, Ministry of Health and the Federal Council of Medicine. The idea is to integrate health professionals in the basic area and society in general, in the discussion of actions proposed since 2009 for men’s health that have not yet reached the final objective, such as changes in health indicators and especially in quality and expectation of life of men in Brazil. Among the themes of the Forum are men’s diseases, the most prevalent tumors, mental health, adolescent and elderly health, and men’s access and reception to SUS.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?