A significant cut in the budget allocated for sports in Colombia for 2025 was denounced this Tuesday from the Congress of the Republic, going from $ 1,312 trillion in 2024 to 464 billion pesos next year.

This means that the budget for Colombian athletes will be reduced by approximately 848 billion pesos, according to documents seen by EL TIEMPO.

Budget cuts spark outrage

The congressman Mauricio Parodi He made the public complaint in which he states that the reduction will be even a little higher, 900 billion pesos. for a 66% reduction.

“By 2025, it has been announced that the budget for athletes will be reduced by 900 billion pesos, a decrease of 66%, from 1.36 trillion to 464 billion pesos, despite the fact that the nation’s general budget will increase by 4%, from 502 trillion in 2024 to 523 trillion in 2025,” he said.

Parodi said that “while operating expenses and bureaucracy have grown by more than 50% in the last two years, totaling more than 100 billion pesos, the government is planning a new tax reform to collect an additional 12 billion, further affecting Colombians.”

“Our athletes deserve all our support and recognition. They are the ones who represent us and make us proud on the international stage. We cannot allow them to be abandoned and deprived of the support they so desperately need,” he added.

The ultimate medal awards

Currently, Colombian athletes participate in the Paris Olympics 2024, in which there was also a recent controversy over the prizes agreed for potential medalists.

The Ministry of Sports clarified on Monday, July 29, that a Gold medal will be awarded with 343,200,000 pesos. Silver: 191,100,000 pesos and Bronze: 136,500,000 pesos.

